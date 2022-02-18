Last time you checked out at the grocery store, were you surprised by the total cost? Did you take a second to double-check your receipt to see if maybe there was an error?

It’s no secret that everything is more expensive than it was just a year or even a month ago. The price of food is increasing at rates not seen in more than 40 years. This January, food prices were 7% higher than they were in January 2021. This means that, on average, if your grocery bill was $100 a week last year, it’s now $107.

It may seem like a small increase for this one purchase, but that extra cost adds up over time. And if you’re feeling the crunch from increasing prices, it’s very likely your neighbors are too.

The good news is that there are plenty of ways we can work together to make sure everyone in our community has enough to eat. If you are able to, you can support Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program with a financial contribution – this support keeps the agency running and our programs stocked with food.

Another way to help is by donating food or hosting a food drive. We have a great toolkit for how to host a food drive at mchpp.org/food-drive. Standard items that are always on our “wishlist” include peanut butter, canned fruit, canned soup/stew/pasta meals, boxed cereal, and canned chicken or tuna, but all nonperishables are welcomed and appreciated.

You can also lend a hand by volunteering your time. Volunteering is a great way to help your community, learn new skills, and create connections. The value of MCHPP’s volunteer efforts cannot be overstated – they play an important role in fulfilling our mission; from preparing and serving healthy meals, to strengthening community partnerships, to greeting each guest with a smile.

Finally, if you or someone you know could benefit from groceries or meals, we are here! We serve warm to-go meals out of our soup kitchen Monday through Saturday and our food pantry is open four days a week (with evening hours on Tuesdays). We also have regular mobile pantries in Harpswell, Lisbon, and Bowdoinham. To learn more, go to mchpp.org, call us at 207-725-2716, or send us an email to [email protected]

Ari van den Akker is the communications coordinator at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: