The recent decision by School Board Chairperson Holly Kopp to cancel a meeting because four children refused to put on masks was insulting to the citizens she represents, especially those who took the time to attend the meeting in person.
There were certainly alternative measures that could have been taken to allow the meeting to go forward instead of the arbitrary “My Way Or The Highway” approach.
I know it is rare for the average citizen to take the time to attend these meetings. They should be accommodated when they do, not shut out by someone who decides to take her bat and go home because she didn’t get her way.
Paula McKenney,
Woolwich
