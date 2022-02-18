Bath’s Patten Free Library is accepting submissions for its new poetry contest, the winners of which will have their poems featured during the Library Park Poetry Walk in April.

“This is the second year we have done this event, but the first time we have included a poetry contest,” Program and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff said. “Our selection of poems for the poetry walk features poets from all points in history (including today), and will include a mix of age, race, gender, nationality, and background. We already have a number of local poets participating, but we wanted to open up the opportunity to those who might not have had any poems published.”

Poems are limited to 1-12 lines and should be on a hopeful or springtime theme. Entries will be accepted in two categories — for those under 18 years of age and 18 and up. Submissions are limited to residents of Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich, or students who attend Regional School Unit 1 schools or schools in the library service area, such as Chop Point, Hyde or Chewonki.

Submission forms and more information can be found at .patten.lib.me.us, and are due by March 1.

The Poetry Walk will take place April 1-30 in Library Park.

This program is presented with support from Midcoast Hospital.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: