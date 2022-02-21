The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cundy’s Harbor Fire/EMS responded to Cundy’s Harbor Road at the intersection with the Oak Ledge Road in Harpswell after a vehicle crashed around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 19.

Two occupants escaped injury after their vehicle went off the road and rolled onto its side, eventually erupting into flames, according to Sheriff’s Office Capt. Donald Foss.

Police say Wayne Allen, 28, of Harpswell was traveling on Cundy’s Harbor Road when he swerved to avoid an animal.

Allen’s 2008 Kia Sportage careened off the road and into Cranberry Horn Cemetery (also called Oak Ledge Cemetery), according to police. The vehicle struck trees and several headstones before rolling onto its side. The vehicle burst into flames shortly after.

Allen and his passenger were able to escape the vehicle before it caught on fire.

Harpswell firefighters extinguished the flames while Allen and the passenger were treated and released from the scene.

The crash resulted in the total loss of the vehicle, along with damage to the historic cemetery, according to police.

Police say that excessive speed appears to have played a contributing factor in the crash. Alcohol was not a factor.

