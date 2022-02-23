Mainers are frugal and one thing we can agree on is a good deal that will save us money.

Money is tight for many of us now and the price of electricity is increasing the burden on everyone. One way Maine can accomplish lower electricity prices in the future and meet the state’s clean energy goals is to reduce our dirty fossil fuel dependence and make a significant investment in renewable energy like solar and wind. But that will require expensive upfront costs estimated to be twice as much if the state goes through the traditional avenues of financing revenue bonds from the private sector.

Gov. Mills and the state legislature now have the opportunity to adopt legislation that will ensure that our future energy costs are lower and more affordable. By passing LD 1634, “An Act to Create the Maine Generation Authority” (MGA), our state will have a much better chance at reaching our energy goals by issuing low-cost revenue bonds, at a cost that is far less than double the percentage charged by the private sector. This would be accomplished by publicly financing and owning the state’s own energy generation projects and storage systems.

It is crucial now that Maine can do all it can to expand its electricity generation and storage systems, not only to reduce our use of costly fossil fuels but to save taxpayers huge sums of money and lower energy costs for everyone. LD 1634 will go a long way in making this happen.

Faith Woodman,

Bath

