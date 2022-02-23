Brunswick police say they have charged a New Hampshire man on Wednesday in connection with a road rage incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver.

Curtis Coker, 52, of Weare, now faces charges of criminal threatening and criminal mischief.

Police say the department received numerous 911 calls around 9 a.m. reporting road rage between two vehicles that were traveling south on Interstate 295 near mile marker 35. Both drivers had called 911 about each other’s vehicle operation, police say.

The vehicles then exited the highway onto Pleasant Street in Brunswick, according to police, where there was a confrontation. According to police, one of the earlier reports was of a firearm being displayed by one of the drivers, who police later identified as Coker.

“Coker reportedly also struck the other vehicle with the butt of the firearm, causing damage to the vehicle,” police say.

No injuries were reported.

Coker is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on May 3.

Criminal threatening and criminal mischief are both Class D crimes, punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

