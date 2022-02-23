Pretty Girls Sing Soprano will perform live at the Brunswick UU Church as part of its Concerts for a Cause series at 7:30 p.m. on March 12 to raise money for Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

After being forced to cancel 14 concerts because of the pandemic, Concerts for a Cause is once again hosting benefit concerts under strict Covid protocols. A maximum of 120 seats will be sold (about half the normal capacity), and seats will be spaced 6 feet apart or in small family pods. All people must be masked and fully vaccinated and must provide a phone number for contact tracing purposes. No food or drink is allowed in the sanctuary.

Since their inception, Pretty Girls Sing Soprano have gained a loyal following with their tight, original harmonies, whether singing covers or originals written by their own Deana Gurney.

Pretty Girls Sing Soprano all met through Women in Harmony, a women’s vocal chorus based in Portland. In 2010 Ingrid Ayer-Richardson asked Susan Matthews if she would like to form a duo to sing a variety of fun songs. Three months later, they had a set list and did their first performance at a coffeehouse in Saco. A short time after that, they added another chorus member to the group, Shelly Kirkpatrick, and played about 60-75 gigs a year around the Portland and Midcoast area. About 3 ½ years ago, Deana Gurney, the accompanist for Women in Harmony replaced Kirkpatrick, and the group has grown even more in popularity.

The Pretty Girls will sing to your soul and leave you with a smile as they perform a variety of songs from bluegrass, folk, traditional to country and rock-n-roll. If you enjoy good music with top-notch vocals you need to check out Pretty Girls Sing Soprano.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door, while children and student tickets are $5. Tickets can be purchased by calling (207) 729-8515 or at ticketstripe.com/prettygirl.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: