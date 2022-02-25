A file photo rendering of a proposed development near the entrance to Brunswick Landing. Courtesy of Priority Real Estate Group

Brunswick’s planning board gave unanimous preliminary approval to a proposed 144-unit apartment complex at the corner of Admiral Fitch Avenue and Landing Road on Thursday.

The apartment complex would consist of nine, four-story buildings with 16 units each.

The project would be the latest housing development to come to Brunswick Landing, at a site near the entrance to the former Naval air station.

According to Sitelines, PA Engineer Joe Marden, the proposal is for the 11-acre lot behind the Cooks Corner shopping mall.

It would also include a dog park, gazebo, mail kiosk and playground.

The project’s applicant is Priority One Capital Partners, LLC.

