Brunswick’s planning board gave unanimous preliminary approval to a proposed 144-unit apartment complex at the corner of Admiral Fitch Avenue and Landing Road on Thursday.
The apartment complex would consist of nine, four-story buildings with 16 units each.
The project would be the latest housing development to come to Brunswick Landing, at a site near the entrance to the former Naval air station.
According to Sitelines, PA Engineer Joe Marden, the proposal is for the 11-acre lot behind the Cooks Corner shopping mall.
It would also include a dog park, gazebo, mail kiosk and playground.
The project’s applicant is Priority One Capital Partners, LLC.
