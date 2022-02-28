It’s been my life’s work to help people gain financial independence and pursue careers that are meaningful to them. A major part of helping people achieve this goal is making sure they have access to the education and training they need. Expanding access to education and career training opportunities, regardless of where someone lives or how much money they have, has been one of my top priorities as a state senator.

This year, I’m sponsoring LD 1838, “An Act To Improve Student Access to Postsecondary School Transcripts and Diplomas.” Many jobs, schools, training programs, the military and even financial assistance programs (including our state’s Opportunity Maine tax credit) require a student’s transcripts to be considered. Unfortunately, many universities and colleges will withhold a student or graduate’s transcript if they owe money. This could be from tuition payments, or even a parking ticket or overdue library book. Students’ inability to access their transcripts is a barrier to their career advancement. By denying students a copy of this paperwork, schools are, quite ironically, standing in the way of a person’s ability to better their financial situation and pay down their debt. It also prevents employers from hiring qualified candidates. This bill would prevent schools from refusing to give a former student a copy of their transcript. Instead, it prompts the school and student to open a discussion and come to a mutually agreed-upon payment plan. This bill generated productive conversations, and I’m proud to report it has cleared committee and will soon be considered by the full Legislature.

We all know a four-year degree isn’t right for everyone — or even something all young people want. Maine has many great career and technical education centers that help Mainers get the training they need for good-paying, fulfilling careers. Further, many of these careers are in high-need industries in our state. That’s why I’m proud to support a bill from my colleague, Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, that would establish the Task Force To Study the Creation of a Comprehensive Career and Technical Education System. This 20-member task force would explore creating a comprehensive four-year high school career and technical education program, to help more Maine students find pathways to good-paying, local jobs. Further, it would help local employers connect with qualified workers who already live in Maine.

To help high school students in Maine who take early college courses, Rep. Maggie O’Neil is sponsoring LD 1880, “An Act To Provide Textbook Cost Assistance for High School Students Enrolled in Early College Courses.” College-level textbooks can cost up to several hundred dollars a piece; science textbooks especially tend to cost more. For high school students working part-time jobs, that’s a price that can add up quickly. To help these ambitious young people, Rep. O’Neil’s bill would establish the Textbook Cost Assistance Fund to support students enrolled in the early college program, which allows Maine high school students to earn credits through Maine’s community colleges and public universities. With this program, students begin college with credits already on their record, saving them hundreds of dollars in tuition. According to the Department of Education, over 8,000 students took part in this program in 2019-2020. Adding the textbook fund to this successful program will make earning a two- or four-college degree even more accessible for Maine students.

Maine is such a special place to live. By expanding access to education and job training, we help our young people who want to stay here be able to, and help businesses thrive by ensuring they have a broad workforce to hire from. I’m excited for all of these bills, and for the opportunities they’ll create for Maine people and our economy.

Eloise Vitelli is a state senator representing District 23, covering Sagadahoc County and Dresden.

