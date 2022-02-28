West Bath will hold a special town meeting Thursday where residents will be asked to approve changes to rules surrounding what types of businesses can be developed in the Wing Farm Park area.

The proposed changes would allow restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating and live music, as well as indoor and outdoor flea markets at the Wing Farm Business Park, which sits north of Route 1 near Morse High Schoo. That portion of town was first set aside for industrial use, according to West Bath Planning Board Chair Darlene Estabrooke, but never developed.

The changes would also allow the area to be used for the “manufacturing and bottling of beverages” and “indoor and outdoor sports facilities conducted for profit,” according to the town meeting warrant.

Those proposed changes stem from Derek Dudzic, who owns Wing Farm Park, approaching the planning board with ideas to develop the now unused area, said West Bath Town Clerk Karly Perry.

“He had come to the planning board previously to talk about opening a brewery and potentially having a restaurant out there, but currently, restaurants aren’t allowed,” said Perry. “West Bath is always looking to bring revenue in and have new businesses in town.”

Dudzic did not return requests for comment Monday.

In a Dec. 14, 2021 planning board meeting, Dudzic said he’s interested in adding a brewery that offers live entertainment in the area.

Should the changes be passed by residents, the area will be the only part of town where indoor and outdoor flea markets could open and eateries are allowed to host live music performances. Estabrooke stressed, however, that allowing live entertainment on the property would not mean a concert stadium or theater would be built in the area.

“I think it’s a good thing to have new businesses in town, but I think we need to be careful about where we put things so they don’t disturb residents,” said Estabrooke. “I’m excited that something could go in there.”

Other minor changes to town rules proposed in the meeting are “left over from previous town meetings that weren’t able to be put on a warrant, and some are editorial-based on requests from the planning board,” said Perry.

A full copy of the town meeting warrant can be found on the West Bath website.

The special town meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the West Bath Fire Hall. A select board meeting will follow.

