Brunswick resident, mother and elementary school teacher Amanda Cohen, 51 and her son, Jacob, 13, pose for a picture in front of a new mural that was installed on Feb. 22 at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School in Brunswick. The mural is dedicated to Cohen, who is battling a terminal cancer diagnosis and taught art at the school to children with social, emotional and behavioral challenges. According to Emily Moll, an art teacher at to Harriet Beecher Stowe, 575 students, faculty and staff worked together to create the clay “heartwork” installation as an “eternal project of love and gratitude.”
