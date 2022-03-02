As the mom of three MSAD 75 students, I began attending School Board meetings in December 2017. I quickly learned how important it is to know what’s being discussed and considered by our School Board relating to educating our children. I was fascinated and committed.

When my town had a vacancy in 2018, I decided to run for the position. Bowdoin holds elections differently than the other three towns in MSAD 75. Elections are held during the annual town meeting. On that day in March, I learned I had two opponents, and lost to Tyler Washburn.

While disappointed, after Tyler took office I quickly realized he was better fit for the job than I. He’s a graduate of MTA and has served on the board as a student representative. He knew much more about how the Board operated, policies, laws and committee needs of the board. When the chair position became open, he was able to quickly and effectively move into that role. He asked great questions and supported students, parents, teachers, staff and administration. It was clear he wanted to serve on the board for a better education for the children in MSAD 75 while also being fiscally thoughtful to taxpayers.

One of the most memorable moments of Tyler representing children of MSAD 75 is when he, alone, insisted our district bring back food delivery service to Bowdoinham during the pandemic. He also advocated for students to return to the classroom when safely possible.

As my representative, I could count on Tyler when I had a concern. We didn’t always agree but he was willing to listen and help. He would advise me on the appropriate steps to take to resolve my concern while respecting my viewpoints. He made me feel heard and valued my children’s education.

Currently, the majority of board members have less than three years experience. Experience and knowledge is vital and essential to be successful. Tyler is committed to our kids and district! I urge the town of Harpswell to vote for Tyler Washburn for MSAD 75 School Board representative.

Brandy Robertson,

Bowdoin

