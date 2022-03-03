March is my least favorite month in Maine – when we are stuck between seasons of full-on winter and the still far-off spring. There often isn’t enough snow for skiing or enough ice for skating, but there is enough to make getting around on foot still challenging. One bright spot, however, often comes when the ice breaks up in otherwise frozen areas along the coast. This year, in particular, there was some serious ice along our shore. Now that it has started to break up, you can see the crystal-clear cold water underneath. While the water might seem less than inviting, it is particularly clear this time of year – more so than when it warms up in the spring and summer.

Several different factors impact water clarity, known scientifically as turbidity. While the term may sound somewhat complicated, the method used to measure it is quite simple. If you hold your hand a foot or so underneath the water’s surface and can just barely see it, that tells you the water is more turbid than if you hold your hand two feet underneath the surface and you can still see it. Scientists use the same principle but use a round disk called a Secchi disk instead of their hands. The Secchi disk, created in 1865 by Angelo Secchi, is a foot-wide disk that looks like a pinwheel divided into four sections alternating in black and white. It is tied onto a line and lowered slowly into the water until it can no longer be seen and whatever that depth is acts as a measure of the turbidity of the water. Smaller versions of the disk have been made to measure turbidity in fresh water.

In March in Maine, if you can find clear, open water, you could likely drop a Secchi disk at least a meter down and still see it. The cold water temperatures and lower levels of light limit the growth of marine life, particularly in the shallower waters. The top layer of the water is where there can be abundant plankton when the conditions are right, and they can make the water look more cloudy. This often occurs in the spring when light levels increase, and the water begins to warm. The productivity of naturally occurring spring “plankton blooms” helps to fuel the entire marine ecosystem.

There are also unnatural factors that impact the clarity of the water, some of which can also cause plankton blooms. Chemicals like garden fertilizers used on peoples’ lawns or septic systems that are poorly maintained, or animal waste that is not properly contained, can be washed into the water with rain or snowmelt and cause an overload of nutrients. These nutrients cause the overgrowth of plankton, which then die off and use up the oxygen in the water, depriving other marine organisms that need it. They can also overshadow the other marine plants growing beneath the surface layer.

Aside from nutrient inputs from the land, there are physical inputs as well. Run-off from land or shoreline that is eroding can add dirt and fine sediments into the water that can also make it more turbid. This can happen at any time of year but is often most pronounced in the spring as snow and ice melt and carry much of what is on the land with it into the coastal waters.

There are other natural causes of cloudy water as well like the mixing actions of the regular rise and fall of the tides that turn over layers of water and reach further up the shore twice every day. Spring tides, especially, can come up very high along the shore and pull back what is along that shore along with the water as they recede. Storms in winter and spring can also churn up the water make it look less clear.

Related to the inputs from erosion is the natural geology of the area. In areas along the coast where we have mostly hard granite, the water looks clear, whereas, where we have a muddy bottom, it can be quite murky. The type of rock has an impact as well. Limestone, for example, can make the water look cloudy – or chalky.

All that aside, March offers a freshly ice-broken window to observe Maine water at a point of particular transparency. And it is a good reminder to be mindful, as we head into spring, of the inputs we introduce that can unnaturally impact this clarity.

