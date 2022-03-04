The Neighborhood United Church of Christ is one of the six national Interfaith Power and Light 2022 Cool Congregations Challenge winners. The annual contest accepts applications from faith communities around the United States that are working to address global heating by getting off of fossil fuels and creating models of sustainability in their communities.

The church took first place in the “Community Inspiration” category for its persistence in successfully persuading

the city to update the land use code to allow solar installations visible from the street in Bath’s historic district, and for

offering a five-part virtual series called “Bath Cares for Its Climate Future” focusing on sustainability topics including

solar.

Back in 2017, The Neighborhood made plans to install an air source heat pump and solar to generate enough power to meet its energy needs. The church began to raise funds, and turned first to an energy audit. Next came building weatherization, attic insulation, LED lighting, and insulating window insert. A mini-split heat pump took over the heating chores for the congregation in the winter of 2019, and finally came the solar last fall.

The system is being paid for in part by four low interest short term loans from caring individuals, and in part by the savings already being

generated by the rooftop solar system.

An unanticipated problem arose when the congregation learned that the city code did not allow for solar visible from the street in the historic district where the church is located. The Neighborhood pursued a code amendment, raising the necessary fee, and writing several amendment drafts.

“The people of The Neighborhood UCC are so grateful to receive this award. We are a congregation that embraces the belief that we see Jesus in all of our neighbors and in all of creation,” said Rev. Holly Reid, co-pastor of The Neighborhood. “Climate change will bring suffering to all of creation. We believe it is the role of faith communities to provide hope by demonstrating how we can live differently.”

“The Neighborhood and the other five national winning congregations are casting a vision for the kind of world in which they want to live, and then carrying out that vision with practical actions that make a real difference in creating lasting solutions to climate change,” said Rev. Susan Hendershot, president of Interfaith Power and Light.

Interfaith Power & Light is mobilizing a religious response to the climate crisis in congregations through the promotion of energy conservation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy. The Cool Congregations Challenge shows that people of faith are united by concerns about global heating and are taking action – with or without support of government policies. The winners provide strong moral role models for their communities, and their activities have a ripple effect with people seeking to make their homes fossil fuel free.

