Editor’s note: The following was submitted Sunday, Feb. 27.

Like most Americans, I watched in horror as Vladimir Putin unleashed his Russian forces on the independent democratic nation of Ukraine. Everything Putin and other Russian representatives had said about the possibility of invasion beforehand proved, no surprise, to be false. Putin wanted this invasion and there was no chance of stopping him, “negotiations” be damned.

Now we’re hearing the stories of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians trying to leave their country and head west to safety. That said, many Ukrainians are staying behind to try to halt the Russian advance. They will likely fail, but kudos for their courage. Happily, many Russian citizens are protesting in the street at the risk of being arrested — or worse. I don’t know how this will all play out, but it won’t be pretty. We teeter on the brink of a global disaster.

How should we respond? The Biden administration, members of NATO and leaders of other concerned nations are trying to send a message to Putin through stiff economic sanctions, hinting at ever sterner measures and providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. I, for one, am proud of Biden and his senior administration for their leadership through this crisis to date.

Americans, such as myself, who believe in prayer can put their prayers for peace and calm to work. Everyone, whatever their religious leaning, can hope for the best or, more accurately, the least worst outcome.

What can we average citizens do on the political front to prepare for sound American leadership given the likelihood of future international crises?

Well, let’s take a look at the former American president, Donald Trump, the man who many Americans have praised as “strong?” What does he think of Putin’s latest adventure? Well, Trump said of Putin, “He’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s smart.”

So,Trump, the current leader of the GOP and the Republican most likely to run for President in 2024, thinks it’s smart to invade an independent country, drive millions of innocent citizens out of their homes and upend the world order?” Let that sink in for a minute, all you readers who ever supported Trump or plan to do so in the future.

Have Republican leaders in Congress called out Trump for his outrageous comments. For the most part, they have not. God forbid they alienate Trump or his “base.”

How about Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of State and a likely Presidential candidate for 2024, assuming Trump allows him to run? Well, Mike has called Putin “a talented statesman with lots of gifts. Shrewd. Savvy.” Hmmm … something tells me that key members of the Republican party have thrown in the towel for democracy and opted for autocracy. The party has fallen away from the days of Ronald Reagan and his ringing declaration, “Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

How about the lower ranking members of the GOP in Congress? How about, say, Tommy Tuberville, the retired former college football coach who now serves as a Republican Senator from Alabama. Here’s Tommy’s take: “Putin invaded the Ukraine because Russia is a communist country and they need more farmland.” And that, sports fans, is one of the 100 Senators who serve in what is called the “world’s greatest deliberative body.” God save America or, more accurately, God save Alabama if Tuberville’s intelligence is in any way typical of the state.

And then there’s Tucker Carlson, the Fox News idol, who asked, “Why do Democrats want you to hate Putin?” Hey, Tucker, we hate dictatorial thugs who have zero concern for anyone else. Does the name Hitler ring a bell? Or, closer to home, have you figured out that Vladimir Putin and your dear Donald Trump share many traits? These two narcissistic bullies surround themselves with yes people; they never tolerate dissent; they’re always willing to lie; and they’ll do whatever it takes to get their way. Trump admires Putin because he’s envious of Putin’s raw power. Putin uses Trump because he can work Trump to his own advantage.

At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week, few speakers addressed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although a few speakers led raucous cheers of “Putin, Putin, Putin!” Most CPAC members were most invested in beating up Democrats for “wokeness” or teachers for refusing to yield to parental demands or transgender people for daring to declare who they are.

Now is the time for all democratic nations to take a stand against Russia’s dictator and in defense of Ukraine. And now is the time for Americans to vote for the people who will work for the best interests of all Americans and all democracies.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns, [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: