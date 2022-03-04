Truthfully, who among us has not needed a second chance? This is Part 2 of a conversation I had with two of our shelter guests at the Brunswick homeless shelter managed by Tedford Housing, Warren and Cheryl, to talk about what life was like before they became homeless, what their journey has been like since, and their hopes for the future.

In broad terms, talk about your health. Is there a difference in your overall health during the time you have been homeless versus a time when you had a home?

Cheryl: I have extreme anxiety and depression. And it’s worse now that I don’t have a home and I don’t have sewing to do. I want to get a place so bad and my dream is to do sewing and mending for other people – because I’m damn good at it! They’ve been really good to me here but my psyche is really low and sad. I sit here every day, marking the days go by without self-destructing. I’ve got heel spurs and plantar fasciitis, but I would be walking and walking if I could.

Warren: Blood pressure is good – all that stuff is good. I suffer from AFib. I didn’t take care of myself for many years. When I became homeless it put additional stress on me. I lost the desire to fight. I stopped eating properly and drinking enough fluids. That combined with stress – I had attacks and AFib. Overall my health is good. My mental health is good. I’m a little frustrated because I’ve been in a shelter for months, and it’s not my thing. I’ve always had my own place – paid for my own place.

Do you have any prospects for housing?

Cheryl: I’m just starting out. I’m going to meet with Cecelia [Tedford housing navigator] today. I haven’t got a voucher or anything like that. I don’t know how that works. I know I’m on a list and that’s all I know.

Warren: I’ve got something now (with assistance from his case manager Warren secured an apartment in Lewiston), I’m just waiting for them to finish up painting and inspecting it, and then I’m moving up there. Then, in a few months I’ll call the State, and say “Thanks very much for your help – I appreciate your help getting a head start”. And I’ll go back to what I always did, paid my own way.

Are there things you would like people to understand about people who experience homelessness?

Warren: Some people look at people who are homeless and think you’re one of three things: you are mentally unstable, a drug addict, or an alcoholic. Which means – all three of these things – that you are unsafe to employ or consider [for employment].

(Warren described, as an example, securing a job only to be let go after two days when it was discovered he lived at the shelter.)

Warren: One of the persons I worked with, she was thrilled. I baked fresh pies, cooked complete meals – she could see I had the skills. But I was let go – strongly because I lived here.

Cheryl: A lot of people think that if you’re homeless you’re a thief. They just have that automatic stigma, and that needs to be removed. Homeless isn’t even a good word. Un-homed is even a better word – something like that. A lot of people think you are going to steal from them. Or, you are invisible. And they treat you like you’re invisible. They just walk right by you like you are not even there. I used to say to a lot of my friends, “before you get to big money, go homeless for about a year, then you’ll have your priorities straight but the time you come out of it.”

I wanted to put in a few good words for the hairdressers across the street – Hairstyles and Attitudes. They found out I was staying here and they gave me a free haircut. That put $30 in my pocket that I wouldn’t have had!

What do you hope for in your life once you have found housing?

Warren: One day to get back to work in my private catering business. To get back some of the stuff I lost when I became homeless. Cooking equipment, chef equipment. Thankfully, I was able to release and let go of the physical things I lost, but attach back how it felt when I had it – to put on that coat, and use that chef knife the last time and the joy it brought me – I’ll take that to my grave.

Warren shared he would like to be able to mentor people and help better prepare people for cooking nourishing meals on their own once they leave the shelter. Warren: I would like to get back in to shelters and help in some way.

Cheryl: I want to have my own sewing shop someday. Doing mending and repair and alterations. She described some of her designs for clothing and apparel for people with different types of physical disabilities. “They were beautiful and they never broke!”

Giff Jamison is the director of programs at Tedford Housing. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: