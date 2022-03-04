Those with intellectual, developmental disabilities deserve Mills’ advocacy

Thank you, Gov. Mills, for your letter to the Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees protesting the closure of two veterans’ homes in northern Maine. As the daughter of a veteran who spent his last days in the hospice unit at Togus, I can speak firsthand about the importance of a 50-minute commute so that I could spend time with my Dad after work, and on weekends. In the letter, she states: “… I fundamentally believe that there must be another path forward so that our veterans continue to receive the care that they have earned and deserve in the communities they love.”

I would ask Gov. Mills to now extend this same advocacy for Maine individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Thirty group homes have closed during her administration. Eighty-four individuals have been displaced, some back to their aging parents’ homes that are ill-equipped to meet the demands of care required, and some to any open bed up to a six-hour ride away. Veterans are absolutely worthy of advocacy, but so are people with disabilities. The long-term care crisis must be met head-on by this administration and a living wage paid to direct support professionals who support our veterans, our senior citizens and our disabled citizens. The time to make this right is now.

Kathy Rickards,

Brunswick

Not trusting polls

According to the polls, President Biden’s approval rating is around 41%. Time and again polls have shown to be inaccurate. Furthermore, the lack of accuracy is picked up by multiple sources in the media which perpetuates the misinformation. I would like to know who actually answers these poles. Every time I buy something from eBay or any other source, I get a request for an assessment. When I go to the doctor, I get one too. I get dozens of them. Almost without exception, I don’t fill them out or answer them. In fact most people I quiz about this don’t answer them either. Therefore, those who do respond to polls must be hanging around the phone wishing someone would call. This no doubt skews the poll. Pollsters maintain they have this figured into the results. I doubt it.

Bart Chapin,

Arrowsic

