Arthur Winslow Hersom Sr. 1957 – 2022 BATH – Arthur Winslow Hersom Sr., 65, of Washington Street died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on Feb. 15, 1957, a son of Conrad Douglas and Alberta Civilla (Alexander) Hersom Sr. He attended Bath schools and Morse High School where he was an exceptional baseball pitcher. He was employed at Burgess Market in Bath, a cook at the Ledges Inn and Bath Iron Works as a welder. He was recently employed at Downeast Woodcrafters and Kennebec Kitchen. He was a good wood crafter specializing in handmade cribbage boards and model ships. He especially enjoyed designing things for family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post 21 in Bath. He enjoyed building bicycles, model trains drawing, playing pool, cribbage and playing drums. He especially enjoyed taking his daughters to shoot pool, family dinners at The Cabin and ice skating on Goddard’s Pond. He is survived by four daughters, Bridgett Brewer and her husband Mike of Bath, Brandie Hersom of Wiscasset, Annmarie Holbrook of Berlin, N.H. and Alyshia Hersom of Conway, N.H.; two brothers, Greg Pomerleau of California and Conrad Hersom and his wife Sandy of Brunswick, two sisters, Lois Hersom of Richmond and Paula Hersom of Brunswick; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one son, Arthur Winslow Hersom Jr., and one daughter, Ashlie Hersom on Jan. 30, 2022, in Conway, N.H. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the American Legion, Congress Ave., Bath. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

