Here’s an invitation: Join us — those in town who have made a study of Mare/Mere Brook — in a water-tracery; begin to see yourself within this watershed. On the town’s website, under Planning and Development, you can find another header saying, Mare Brook Watershed. A click on brunswickme.org/233/Mare-Brook-Watershed-Planning will take you to a site that offers an interactive map of the whole Mare Brook watershed. Find your location, a sort of Where’s Waldo for your brook-self. See what’s near, what neighborhood rills contribute to the main brook, and what reach (section) of the brook you live near. It’s likely you are of this ‘shed.

Brunswick’s town council recently voted to adopt the watershed improvement plan developed by The Mare Brook Steering Committee, and soon, Council will appoint a leadership group to guide the implementation of that plan. With work and imagination, we may shift our “urban-impaired” watershed to a healthier level, and, in doing so, know better how our water-based lives can grow healthier too.

WALKING LIKE WATER

The melt’s been on, a February thaw that’s been working on our thick layer of sleet-crete from a few weeks back. And given solidly frozen ground beneath, this white ice has mimicked the land in the ways it sheds water. For those of us who like traceries and mapping, it’s been easy to follow the thaw’s free water as it works its way through the watershed.

I begin on the slight crest of our driveway, where I’ve brushed some puddled water in anticipation of our inevitable refreeze. The thin flow ripples toward the road, where it joins melt-cousins in an inch-deep, four-foot-long pool. All is calm.

But, of course, this water must go somewhere, and at the pool’s southern edge it gnaws between two banks of ice, picks up speed, some leaf bits and fine sand and sets out down the 3-degree slope. The rill-pool pattern repeats, and soon I turn the bend by my neighbor’s driveway, and head east. Still going down…slightly.

Now, if I glance right, I can see where we’ll end up — 100 yards away and 20 feet below me, Mere Brook is a dark slash of water between white banks. Twenty feet ahead of me, my neighbor has dug out detritus from a metal grid; the water picks up speed like an escapee nearing a fence. Then it pours through the grid and I can hear it meeting itself in the catch-basin below.

Beneath me, and now out of sight, my driveway melt runs through a pipe down to the brook, bound, like any good rivulet, for the sea. I make the short trek overland; then I settle there for a while to watch this brook of many rills go by; following and shaping the land, it shows the way.

Following water is a long-standing habit. Like many children before adolescent fascination with roads and cars called me, I played at and in a local brook. Too small to bear a name, my brook dried up during most summers. But melt-season made it a fine companion.

We — the brook and I — held familiar twig- and leaf-races, sometimes betting cookies on outcomes. At other times I liked to watch the thin muscle of its current bend between banks and drop over stones. After a hard rain, the brook burbled. And because I could stand astride its banks, I sometimes assumed a sort mastery, where I set to damming the brook, watching its waters rise, then edge out into the shallow dips beside the banks.

It was, as all brook-kids know, not long before the pent-up water found a way around or through my constructions, gnawing a thin channel (which quickly grew), or sometimes simply blowing out the dam. Then, the flood would rush by, bearing sticks and the occasional leaf-surfing insect; sometimes I would run alongside the crest, until it reached the road, where it pooled, then vanished into a culvert. That was the edge of my brook-domain.

These many years later, I still see the surrounding world as a linked land of brook-domains. I first thought seriously about watersheds as I read Gary Snyder’s poems and essays. Often set in the backcountry I favored, Snyder’s writing featured water, on the move in various forms.

“I’m a bioregionalist,” Snyder once said. “I’ve written about watershed consciousness, the intelligence of basing your thinking on the landscape, starting out by making sure you know what watershed you’re in and how watersheds relate to each other. Which most people don’t do because they’re thinking about place is dominated by the roadways.”

Just so. Wherever I am — backcountry or front — I am always looking at how the water flows, where it goes. What’s my address? Reach 11 of the Mere/Mare Brook watershed, close by to Outfall 19.

Sandy Stott is a Brunswick resident, chair of the town’s Conservation Commission, and a member of Brunswick Topsham Land Trust’s Board of Directors. He writes for a variety of publications. He may be reached at [email protected]

