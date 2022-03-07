On Dec. 30 of this past year, while I was home for winter break from Bowdoin College, the Marshall Fire tore through my hometown of Boulder, Colorado. Throughout the day, due to dry conditions and hurricane-force winds, the fire spread over 6,000 acres. The Marshall Fire would become the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying 1,084 homes and seven businesses, and displacing over 30,000 residents. As my community continues to struggle to rebuild, I am also grieving the harsh reality of climate change. Disasters like this will only continue and become more drastic, not only in Colorado, but all around the United States, and the world. Precious homes and lives will be lost.

In this sentiment, I am not alone. Today, according to the BBC, nearly 60% of young people say that they are very worried or extremely worried about the effects of climate change. Many of those questioned felt that humanity had no future and that governments are failing to respond adequately. We feel betrayed, ignored and abandoned by politicians and adults.

That’s why I’m making a call to action for legislators to support a carbon tax. Carbon pricing is popular and has bipartisan support. In the first month of 2022 the Citizens’ Climate Lobby generated almost 20,000 emails and calls to President Biden and the Senate urging for a price on carbon to be included in the budget reconciliation package. It returns a dividend directly to the people who need it most and has the largest impact on those using the most carbon. It’s not too late to protect the people and places we love from the worst impacts of climate change. If we act now, our lawmakers and our communities will be part of the solution.

Samuel Berets,

Boulder, Colorado

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: