Kathleen J. Chase 1949 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Kathleen J. Chase, 72, died at her home in Topsham on Feb. 25, 2022 with family by her side. She was born in Augusta, Maine on Oct. 9, 1949, one of nine children born to Linwood and Maxine (Sadler) Chase. She married David Marsh in 1968 and had three children, Shannon Maxine, Alison Isabelle and Christina Elizabeth. She was later married to John Plusquellic, who predeceased her in 2007. In 1984, Kathleen earned an associate’s degree in Nursing with high distinction from UMA while raising her family. She went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from USM, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1996. In 2005, Kathleen attained her Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Public Health from UNE. Her career as a Registered Nurse was spent working in the field of home care and hospice at Health Reach. After her many years of nursing, she transitioned to Admissions Coordinator for the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta until her retirement. She had many talents, diving into new things with independence, confidence and determination, qualities she instilled in her children. She was an encouraging and supportive mother. She taught her daughters how to sew, knit, garden, bake and do many elaborate crafts. She enjoyed knitting warm clothes for her grandchildren. She had a knack for wood carving, sharing many beautiful creations with friends and family over the years. Kathleen made giving a core part of her life through her service as a nurse, giving to her favorite charities and her volunteer work at the American Red Cross and Mid Coast Hunger Program. She appreciated nature and had a love for adventure. She became a certified scuba diver, venturing to many diving spots with her husband John. She enjoyed hiking and kayaking and traveled to British Columbia, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, the Grand Canyon, and Yosemite National Park just to name a few! Kathleen overcame life’s many challenges with courage and grace, never wavering from her kind and caring nature. She is survived by her three daughters, Shannon Chase of Augusta, Alison Gallagher and husband James of Falmouth, and Christina Carey and husband Craig of New Gloucester; two granddaughters, Amara Kathleen and Lauren Gallagher and a third granddaughter expected in May; three sisters, Anita Atherton and husband John of Crystal River Florida, Lorna Ulmer and husband Walter of Randolph, Alta Chase of North Stratford, N.H.; three brothers, Stanley Chase and wife Elaine of Vassalboro, Jerry Chase and wife Anne of Farmingdale, and Donald Chase and wife Anabel of Seville, Spain; and many loved nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will take place at the Brunswick United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m. To leave a message in the family’s online guestbook, please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com A service of Crosman Funeral Home and Cremation service, 40 Maine St.Lisbon Falls, 353-4951 Those wishing to remember Kathleen may make donations in her name to: American Red Cross of Maine 16 Community Way Topsham, ME 04086

