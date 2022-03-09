Step into the enchanted world of Beauty and the Beast, Maine State Ballet’s original new ballet. Set to premiere in March 2020 and postponed until this spring, Beauty and the Beast tells the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a prince trapped under an enchantress’ spell. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. If not, he and his household will be doomed forever.

The ballet sports spectacular new costumes and sets by Production Designer Gail Csoboth, and original staging and choreography by New York City Ballet Alumna and Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele. Magical dancing characters include an Enchanted Rose, the timely Clock, a lovable Armoire, Feather Dusters, Tea Trays, a tapestry and Persian Carpet, Wolves, and even a dancing three-layer cake.

Emma Davis and Julia Lopez share the role of Belle with Arie Eiten and Michael Hamilton playing the Beast. Rhiannon Pelletier dances the Enchanted Rose, and Frederick Bernier plays Belle’s inventive father. Maine State Ballet company dancers round out the many come-to-life characters.

Performances of Beauty and the Beast run three weekends – March 25-April 10. Approximate length is two hours with two intermissions.

Tickets are $21-27 at mainestateballet.org or 207-781-3587. MSB ­­­Lopez Theater Covid policies at mainestateballet.org.

Photos: Julia Lopez is in pink; Emma Davis is in Blue – both play the role of Belle; Photos “Courtesy of Maine State Ballet”

Maine State Ballet, a non-profit based in Falmouth, Maine, is one of the state’s leading arts organizations whose mission is to uplift the Maine community through inspiring dance education and performance. Maine State Ballet houses the Maine State Ballet Company, the 175-seat Lopez Theater, and its School for the Performing Arts, with continuous instruction in ballet, tap, and jazz for over100 years.

