Masks will no longer be required in K-12 Brunswick schools beginning on March 14.

The Brunswick School Board on Wednesday voted unanimously to drop its policy of mandatory masking after reviewing the state’s updated, mask-optional guidance for schools and the district’s declining COVID-19 case rate.

The school’s medical team — made up of five registered nurses and one physician — was not present but provided a statement suggesting the district adopt the updated state guidelines: “Per the latest SOP revision, we recommend allowing staff and students/families to choose if they want to wear mask beginning March 14, 2022,” the statement read in part. “We recommend all other health and safety practices remain in place. We further recommend that we review specific events, trips, etc. to determine if they warrant additional safety measures.”

Masks will still be required in Brunswick’s Pre-Kindergarten program, a change to the school medical team’s recommendation that the board approved in a 6-3 vote after requesting more information on how removing masks would impact the district’s youngest population that is not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The school board plans to revisit the decision on Pre-Kindergarten on March 23.

