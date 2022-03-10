The top five boys hockey teams in Maine, as voted on by reporters from the Sun Journal, Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Forecaster and Times Record, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
(Through games of 3/9/22)
BOYS HOCKEY
1. Thornton Academy (4) 28
2. Brunswick (1) 23
3. Scarborough (1) 17
4. Edward Little 15
5. Camden Hills 4

