The top five boys hockey teams in Maine, as voted on by reporters from the Sun Journal, Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Forecaster and Times Record, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

(Through games of 3/9/22)

BOYS HOCKEY

1. Thornton Academy (4) 28

2. Brunswick (1) 23

3. Scarborough (1) 17

4. Edward Little 15

5. Camden Hills 4



