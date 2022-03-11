It was February break week after two long years of COVID and I had the joy of taking my youngest daughter, Juliet, to see some colleges today. She will be 17 very soon — although it seems like yesterday that she was still swaddled in my arms.

She’s a junior in high school now and we are starting to make plans about her future. As the youngest of my three daughters, this was a rough year as the second of her sisters went off to college, leaving her alone for the first time in her life. We have bonded over this, which has been lovely, but I know these days are fleeting. She is beginning to feel the breadth of her own wingspan — and she’ll soon fly away too, as she should.

Yet, there was a brief time when I wasn’t sure my littlest chick would be able leave the nest at all.

Two years ago were skiing with friends at Sugarloaf when Juliet began complaining of abdominal pain and we made our way to Mid Coast Hospital. This was before the pandemic had officially begun and you could easily get into the emergency room. It proved to be appendicitis and she had her appendix out on Presidents’ Day of 2020.

That’s really not such a big deal and certainly not worthy of an anniversary notation, except that a day after her surgery we got a call to let us know her appendix contained a cancerous tumor.

Now that type of cancer is a pretty rare thing in a person of her age and certainly not what we expected to hear, especially as she was dancing competitively, playing hockey, and all around enjoying her freshman year in high school.

We were in shock, of course — especially when we were informed a day later that she needed an operation to remove much of the surrounding tissue — including parts of her intestine and lymph nodes to ensure clear margins. “Clear margins” is a term that people with cancer hear all the time, yet was certainly nothing I had ever anticipated hearing about my child.

It was a scary and overwhelming few days until the Friday of that week — three days after her initial surgery — my cell phone rang and I heard Lois Skillings, the CEO of Mid Coast Hospital, on the other end of the line. If you’ve never talked to Lois, she has an amazing voice. It’s strong and purposeful, yet soothing and calm. And I needed that voice right about then.

She called to say she had reviewed Juliet‘s case and felt we should put the brakes on any surgeries. Since Juliet was out of immediate danger, we should go to the Children’s Cancer Center and get some expert opinions on the matter. So thanks to Lois, after many meetings and many review panels, we were given the happy news that we would just keep an eye on Juliet’s abdomen with ultrasounds.

So here we are two years later celebrating that she has had many of those “clear margin” ultrasounds and that we expect many more to come. And it’s really because the leader of our community hospital stepped in and, for Juliet and my family, she literally saved the day.

So as you read this, it’s March 2022 and while Juliet’s cancer-versary is a huge thing in my house, we know that the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic is an anniversary on a global scale. We all know someone who’s been impacted by the virus. We all know someone who has lost a loved one and felt the fear of something that also seemed overwhelming and much larger than them.

And again our seemingly tireless medical leader Lois has come to our rescue. It’s been two solid years of Mid Coast Hospital leading the charge and providing care for this community, taking on more patients than it was ever designed to hold, finding the supplies, the personnel, the beds, and the energy to treat what seemed to be a never-ending onslaught of patients with a virus that has no cure.

And she did it with that same voice. The same steadfast, calming and determined energy that kept us all focused, washing our hands and wearing our masks. And somehow over the last two years she and her team have managed to administer more than 75,000 vaccine doses to turn the tide of this pandemic. It is incredible.

So as we begin to take off our masks, look each other full in the face, give hugs again and lean in closer while talking, I know Lois is the first person to say it took hundreds and hundreds of committed community members to get us here.

And while that’s true, we all appreciate her being at the helm and repeatedly making the call that saves lives. It’s that sort of community involvement that is so amazing. It is the willingness to help the greater good and we see it all the time at People Plus and in our volunteers — just as we see it in our community leadership. And it’s because of this selfless giving to others — the taking notice of one family’s challenges while caring for an entire community — that has made a difference for all of us these past two years.

So from my family and Juliet, as well as from the entire (nearly fully vaccinated) People Plus membership, we really appreciate it. Thank you Lois and everyone in this community who helped us get through the last two years. We are happy to see the light at the end of the tunnel and that those “clear margins” are growing larger every day.

