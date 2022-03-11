Patricia J. Mains 1948 – 2022 GEORGETOWN – Patricia J. Mains, 73, of Fox Lane passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Bath on May 19, 1948, a daughter of Franklin and Beverly J. (Hackett) McDonald Sr. She attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1966. She married Charles H. Mains and was employed at Bath Iron Works as a financial adviser. She enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, hunting, her dog “Belle” and especially spending time with family and her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles H. Mains of Georgetown; two sons, Wayne M. Mains and Troy A. Mains and his wife Nichole L. of Georgetown; two brothers, Frank McDonald Jr. and his wife Mary of Five Islands and Larry McDonald of Alna; two grandchildren, Maise Mains and Ruby Mains; and many nieces and nephews; her close friends were Kathy McClane, Ellen Brewer, Pam Kakalis, Vicki Rensen, Gale Stoy and Nancy Leeman. There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 1 Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04562

