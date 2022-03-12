When Luke Patterson hears the Brunswick High School hockey fans cheer his name – that “Luuuukkkke” growl – he hears a confidence symphony.

“I love that. They’ve been doing that, probably since I was 10 years old. It’s a tradition. It gets me hyped,” said Patterson, the Dragons’ junior goalie.

Throughout the Class B state championship game Saturday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena, Patterson heard his favorite cheer a lot. Patterson made 31 saves, leading Brunswick to a 2-0 win over Camden Hills as the Dragons won their first state championship.

It was the 12th straight victory for the Dragons (17-4), whose last loss was 3-0 at Camden Hills on Jan. 22. Camden Hills (13-5) was playing in its first state championship game.

Patterson made 12 saves in each of the first two periods and seven in the third.

“We needed that from him. We knew it was going to be a physical, tight game. The fact that he stood on his head like he did is outstanding,” said Brunswick Coach Mike Misner.

“He ramped up his game as the playoffs started, and tonight was the pinnacle of what he’s capable of. I could tell from the first period he was on his game. The second period, we were really tight and flat, and he carried us that entire second period.”

As the game wore on and the Dragons held a one-goal lead, Patterson maintained a level head.

“It’s just the same mentality I always have. Looking forward to the next play, and stopping every puck,” Patterson said.

Brunswick got on the board early when Garrett Countway tipped a Tommy Labbe shot from the point past Windjammer goalie Jackson Bernier just 1:54 into the game.

That was the only goal until Zack Stern-Hayes scored on a rebound at 12:16 of the third period.

“We said the first three minutes and the last three minutes of each period were going to be important, so they were kind of keying on that. To jump out there like that was huge. We didn’t know we were going to have to hold it like that for the entire time,” Misner said.

The Dragons were strong on the penalty kill, keeping Camden Hills from converting five power-play chances. The key was putting pressure on the Windjammers at the point, Stern-Hayes said, preventing them from setting up and getting good looks at the net. Brunswick spent a bulk of its last few practices focused on special teams, Misner said.

Camden Hills Coach John Magri said he thought his team attacked with energy on the power play.

“I don’t think the first period was our best period, and that’s when they got up on us … . We outshot them, so we were going hard,” Magri said. “In other games, maybe our power play was less frenetic, maybe a hair more clever, but it’s hockey.”

Brunswick nearly got an insurance goal midway through the third, but officials waved it off immediately, ruling the puck had been kicked over the goal line. MPA rules allow for video review in arenas where replay is available. Misner asked for a review, which verified the call.

“We felt that they probably weren’t going to give us the goal, but really it was about giving our players some rest. Have them take a look at it and who knows?” Misner said. “Maybe they give it to us. If they don’t, it’s kind of like a free timeout. They’ve got the cameras here. Why not use them?”

In a close game, the Dragons were confident Patterson would be a brick wall in the net.

“More than confident,” Stern-Hayes said. “I mean, he’s amazing.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: