Ryan Larsen won the only contested position at the Harpswell municipal election on Saturday, taking the Maine School Administrative District 75 school board seat over Tyler Washburn 534-182.

MSAD 75 serves Topsham, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Harpswell.

Jane Covey won the select board seat with 631 votes, and Catherine Doughty was elected to town clerk with 673 votes. Jim Caldwell took the tax collector position with 664 votes.

All positions are for three-year terms.

An article asking voters to raise and spend $159,086 for the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick also passed, with 542 yes votes and 117 no votes. The sum represents a $4,182 increase over 2021.

There are 4,488 registered voters in Harpswell, 724 — or 16% — of whom turned out Saturday.

This story will be updated.

