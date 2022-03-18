River Arts of Damariscotta presents artist Bernadette de Cesare’s solo show, “Realm of the Subconscious,” in the River Room. This show runs from March 18 through April 6, with an opening reception on Saturday, March 19 from 2-4 p.m.

Bernadette de Cesare is a signature member of both the Pastel Society of America and the New Jersey Pastel Society, and a member of the Pastel Society of Maine. She has been juried into the Enduring Brilliance Exhibition held at the National Arts Club in NYC. Her work has been published in the Pastel Journal Magazine several times and she’s received awards in the Pastel Journal Magazine 100 Competition. Her painting, “Silence,” received first place in the abstract/non-objective category in the 2022 spring edition. Bernadette de Cesare’s work is also included in “Art Journey – Abstract Painting: A Celebration of Contemporary Art” edited by Jamie Markle.

Bernadette de Cesare weaves symbolic imagery and mystical connections throughout her work. She has always felt comfortable being defined as a visionary artist. Many of her images carry haunting qualities that draw the viewer into the piece. Images emerge from a form of daydreams where she reaches into her home life, people, animals, landscapes, metaphysical studies, social and current events. The results vary from simple to complex patterns of deep-felt stories.

Describing her process, Bernadette de Cesare says, “Layering colors creates depth; smoothing areas creates solid form; lines create vibration. I work intuitively. Marks should be personalized; mine are unpredictable. The composition doesn’t need to be perfect or balanced, but I need to hear an inner ‘yes.’” Her mediums were mostly oil and acrylic until about a decade ago. The discovery of the soft pastel medium has given her an extraordinary selection of colors as seen throughout her work. Bernadette de Cesare graduated from Parsons School of Design, and supported herself as a fashion illustrator and graphic designer as her own art developed. She lives with her husband, fantasy artist Bob Morello, in Midcoast Maine. Visit Bernadette de Cesare’s website at www.bdecesare.com.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm Street Plaza, Damariscotta. Open hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Masks are required in the gallery. For more information call River Arts at (207) 563-6868 or email [email protected]

