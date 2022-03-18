BRUNSWICK — Brandon Dorsett has been hired as the new varsity head football coach at Brunswick High School, the school announced Friday.

Dorsett served as head coach at Westbrook High from 2019-21. The Blue Blazes improved to 3-5 last fall after an 0-8 season in 2019. There was no tackle football in Maine in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very happy to have Brandon as our varsity football coach,” Brunswick athletic director Aaron Watson said in a news release. “His knowledge of the game and philosophies on leadership will mean great things for our program. Coach Dorsett is anxious to get started and focus on our upcoming 2022 season.”

Dorsett is a 2005 graduate of Portland High who played at a junior college and then two years at NCAA Division I Colorado State, followed by assistant coaching stops at Falmouth and South Portland high schools and, in 2018, at IMG Academy in Florida.

Dorsett takes over a program that canceled the remainder of its 2021 season on Oct. 6 and dismissed longtime coach Dan Cooper in the wake of an investigation into an alleged hazing incident during a preseason team retreat at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick.

The Brunswick varsity football program faced a two-year ban from competition, but won an appeal with the Maine Principals’ Association in January that allowed it to move forward in 2022.

High school varsity teams that can’t complete a season are prohibited to compete in games or playoffs for two years, according to MPA rules.

