No one was injured Monday when an SUV driven by a 72-year-old woman crashed through the wall of the Cape Elizabeth Swap Shop.

Investigators were still trying to determine what caused the crash, Cape Elizabeth police Detective Ben Davis said. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out, he said, and the woman’s name was not released.

The vehicle, which was towed from the scene as a precautionary measure, went through an exterior wall causing extensive damage to the building. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m.

The town-owned swap shop opened in 1996, a joint project of the Cape Elizabeth Public Works Department and the town’s Recycling Committee.

It was designed to divert usable goods and materials from the trash stream. The swap shop accepts items such as toys, sporting goods, curtains, dishes, working electronic appliances, yard tools, kitchenware, books and magazines.

The swap shop building is located in the town recycling center on Dennison Drive.

