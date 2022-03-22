Free leashes are available for dog walkers in Cumberland following the passage of a local ordinance that requires all dog walkers to have a leash for each dog under their command.
Leashes can be found at kiosks in Town Hall, the police department and at Twin Brook Recreation Area.
