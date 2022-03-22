The Brunswick Downtown Association is hosting the Maine Street Mania scavenger hunt through March 27. The hunt features photos and quizzes accessed online. Participants can search downtown businesses and landmarks to solve for at least 11 clues and can enter a March 29 drawing for giveaways and prizes.

Participants can use a QR code or the link at brunswickdowntown.org/maine-street-mania/ to access the scavenger hunt directions and form with clues. Use #MaineStreetMania to share photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram.

Maine Street Mania is designed to encourage shoppers to explore the local businesses in Downtown Brunswick and to increase awareness of shopping and dining options in the area.

Updates will be available at facebook.com/brunswickdowntown and brunswickdowntown.org/events/maine-street-mania.

