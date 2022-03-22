Greater Portland Metro is replacing its fleet of four Breez buses as part of its plan to operate a zero-emission fleet by 2040.

The diesel buses with state-of-the-art emission controls will be purchased with $1.9 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The new buses, used on the Breez routes between Yarmouth, Freeport and Brunswick and Portland, will likely be in service by early 2023, with roomier seats and increased capacity.

At 35 feet, the “heavy duty” new buses will be longer and more in line with the length of other Metro buses and will have longer life expectancy, according to Director of Transit Development Mike Tremblay.

“The new Breez buses will increase the capacity of the Breez route and reduce the likelihood of a passenger needing to stand due to lack of seats,” Tremblay said. “The new buses will also allow for more room for people with bikes and mobility devices.”

Breez launched in 2017 and provides service between Brunswick, Freeport, Portland and Yarmouth from Monday through Friday, with limited services available on Saturday.

“This funding will help build on the program’s success and ensure it continues to be a convenient connection for Mainers traveling to and from Portland,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who announced the federal funding in a press release.

The service sees about 6,120 riders per month, which exceeded Metro’s projections by 60% as of 2020, which is the most recent data available. Tremblay said this has caused some crowding and forced occasionally forced Metro to use its full-size carriers on the Breez.

More information and BREEZ route schedules can be found at gpmetro.org.

