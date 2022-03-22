SACO – Noreen G. “Nini” Waycott, 81, of Saco, passed away at Avita of Stroudwater on Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was born in Augusta on Oct. 7, 1940, a daughter of Wilfred T. and Martha A. (Vermette) Dumais. She graduated from Cony High School, class of 1958.

On Sept. 3, 1960, Nini married her husband Leroy “Bud” Waycott. She enjoyed being a home-maker and raising her five children. She loved the simple treasures in life, especially family. She always supported her children and grandchildren’s sports events and school activities.

Her hobbies included cooking, baking and farming along with arts, crafts and painting.

Nini was devoted to her family and also to her community. She was a member of the United Baptist Church in Saco where she was involved with the Royal Family Kids Camp and the Jaycee’s. She was a sponsor for many people in recovery by guiding them by sharing experience, giving strength and hope, day by day.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband Bud on Nov. 29, 2020; four siblings Frank, Reggie, Dolores and Rita; and by one son-in-law Roger Berry.

﻿She is survived by her five children, Douglas Waycott and wife Karen, Wendy Berry, Jeffrey Waycott and wife Carol, Brenda Plante and husband Dale and Sheila Dube and husband Scott. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Randy, Jami, Tyler, Tanya, Allyson, Amber, Danielle, Dakota, Katarina, Kerlee, Taylor, Morgan and Madison; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jeannine Dulac and husband Duke, Roberta Audet and Iris Witham; and several nieces and nephews.

﻿A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at United Baptist Church in Saco. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

To view Noreen’s memorial page, watch her family video or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

﻿If family and friends desire, donations may

be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter

383 US Route One, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074 or:

Royal Family Kids Camp

C/O United Baptist Church

318 Main St.

Saco, ME. 04072

