Pauline Marie Gamache 1933 – 2022 HARPSWELL – Pauline Marie Gamache entered into heaven in the early morning of March 16, 2022. She was born in Brunswick on July 29, 1933. She met the love of her life, Raymond D. Gamache in high school, courted for several years, and married in 1953. Together they raised eight wonderful children. Due to Raymond’s Air Force career, they lived in several locations which included Florida; Okinawa, Japan; Charleston, S.C.; Germany; Michigan; and Maine. In addition to her loving husband of 68 years, Pauline is survived by six children, Michael and Valerie Gamache of Freeport, Ronald and Rachel Gamache of Zephyrhills, Fla., Carol and Mike Blake of Brunswick, Elaine and Joseph Ferira of Charleston, S.C., Kathleen and Gregory King of Harpswell, and Lorri and James Meehan of Airway Heights, Wash.; her identical twin sister, Jeannine Pelletier of Bristol, Conn., one brother, Leon Poulin of Brunswick; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pauline was predeceased in death by her son, Robert, daughter, Diane; and 11 siblings. The family acknowledges Pauline’s CHANS Hospice nurses, her Oncology team, and all who offered support and love during her transition. She will be forever in our hearts. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Pauline M. Gamache.

Guest Book