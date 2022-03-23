A story about the March 29 Special Town Meeting vote in Kennebunk should have noted that the lot width reduction matter, Referendum Question A, asks voters to approve a change in the lot width, from 200 feet to 100 feet, for multi-family homes in the York Street Mixed Residential and Commercial District.
Referendum Question B is a separate matter and asks voters to approve a contract zone that would allow construction of a home for a disabled veteran on Perkins Lane.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
MacKenzie Scott announces nearly $4 billion in donations
-
American Journal
Gorham residents among those reaching out to Ukrainians
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – Jane Hanisian
-
Local & State
Maine lawmakers approve extending to-go alcohol sales until 2025
-
American Journal
Principal promoted to superintendent in Bonny Eagle district