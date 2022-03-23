A story about the March 29 Special Town Meeting vote in Kennebunk should have noted that the lot width reduction matter, Referendum Question A, asks voters to approve a change in the lot width, from 200 feet to 100 feet, for multi-family homes in the York Street Mixed Residential and Commercial District.

Referendum Question B is a separate matter and asks voters to approve a contract zone that would allow construction of a home for a disabled veteran on Perkins Lane.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: