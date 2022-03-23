Town Councilor Paul Johnson submitted his resignation from the council Tuesday, effective immediately, according to the town.

No reason for the resignation was given in the town’s news release.

The Town Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. to address the vacancy. Councilors will consider setting dates for nomination papers to become available for those who wish to run for the seat and for a special election.

The winner’s term will expire in 2024.

