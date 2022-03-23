Four years after his famous benching in Super Bowl LII, Malcolm Butler is back in a Patriots uniform.

Butler emerged from a brief retirement to sign a 2-year deal with New England on Wednesday, a source confirmed to the Boston Herald. The 32-year-old corner last played in 2020, when he started every game for the Titans and posted career highs with four interceptions and 100 tackles. He announced his retirement in Aug. 2021, following a short stint with the Cardinals.

Butler started his career as an undrafted rookie with the Patriots in 2014. He completed their storybook season by snatching a goal-line interception in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks to seal the franchise’s fourth championship. He spent three more years with the Patriots, including one Pro Bowl campaign. His tenure ended famously with a mysterious benching during the team’s loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

That night, Butler took just one rep on the Pats’ punt return team and did not play a defensive snap. He left the following offseason to sign a 5-year, $61.25 million free-agent deal with the Titans. Over three seasons in Tennessee, he started 36 of 41 regular-season games, snatched nine picks, broke up 35 passes and made 201 tackles.

The move fills a huge need for the Patriots, who lost cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency this offseason.

Butler reportedly traveled to Foxborough on Monday for a free-agent workout ahead of his reported signing.

Butler joins a cornerback group that includes Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade and Terrance Mitchell.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous