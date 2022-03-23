Maine’s top spellers will compete for the right to represent the state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June.
The spelling bee takes place on Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at Hannaford Hall on the USM Portland Campus. Hannaford Hall is on the first floor of the Abromson Community Education Center, 88 Bedford St., Portland.
Per USM’s health and safety guidelines, masks are required for entry in all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
The Maine State Spelling Bee is sponsored by Dead River Company
Finalist gifts generously provided by L.L. Bean
