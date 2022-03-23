Greater Portland Metro is reducing service on its Portland Route 1 and Breez routes starting March 28 due to staffing shortages.

The Route 1 run provides local service between Thompson’s Point and Munjoy Hill/Eastern Prom with stops along Congress Street. Metro is reducing Route 1 service frequency from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes Monday through Friday.

Breez service between Freeport, Brunswick, Yarmouth and Portland will be cut back because it has fewer riders than other Metro routes, according to a prepared release. Four southbound and three northbound Breez weekday trips won’t run, down from 14 round trips.

The Breez fare will be reduced from $4 to $2 per trip and buses will stop at all Route 1 stops between Washington Avenue and Thompson’s Point in Portland, including on St. John Street and Mercy Hospital on Fore River Parkway.

Service for Route 1 is expected to return to normal on May 8 and Breez routes on May 9.

The full schedule, including all temporary suspensions, can be found at gpmetro.org.

