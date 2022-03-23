SARASOTA, Fla. – Patsy Irving passed away on March 18, 2022, at Doctor’s Hospital in Sarasota, Fla.

Patsy was born on Dec. 15, 1938, in Presque Isle to Leroy and Kathleen Adams. Patsy graduated from Presque Isle High School, then married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Irving.

Patsy led a very full and adventurous life. She held many important and challenging jobs throughout her lifetime. She worked at Maine Farmer’s Exchange in Presque Isle as a bookkeeper.

Patsy retired briefly after the death of her husband, Richard. She then became the Executive Director of the Presque Isle Chamber of Commerce. Patsy then moved to southern Maine to begin a new life. She became a stockbroker, obtaining her Series 7 and Series 63 licenses. After her boss retired, she moved on to become the comptroller of United Insurance Group in Portland. Patsy then decided to permanently retire and moved to Sarasota, Fla.

Her new life brought her to Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club. She became friends with many wonderful people who became part of her family, as she lived her life to the fullest. She became an avid golfer, served on many committees, and established the social committee at Heritage Oaks. She left behind many special friends from Maine to Florida.

Patsy was predeceased by her mother and father, Leroy and Kathleen Adams; her husband, Richard K. Irving; and her brother, Walter Adams.

Patsy is survived by her brothers Richard Adams and wife Jan, Earl Adams and wife Sheila, sister-in-law, Lucy Adams; her son, Mark and his wife Lorraine Irving of Marco Island, Fla., her daughter, Lori Denise Irving of Saco; grandchildren Nichole Irving Vance of Warren, R.I., Lyndsay A. Irving and husband Anthony Perrone of Windham, and Michael Olanovich of Saco; and great-grandchildren Enzo and Veda Perrone. Patsy also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life that will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “All Faith’s Food Bank,” noting HOBK (Heritage Oaks Backpack Kids food bank) in memory of Patsy Irving. Donations are welcomed to

HOGSS

4800 Chase Oaks Drive

Sarasota, FL 34241.

Guest Book