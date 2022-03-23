GORHAM – Paul Richard Hawkes, 61, our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2022.

Paul will be deeply missed by his wife, Beth Deering Hawkes, children Alice and Adam, and his many relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Centerpoint Church (formerly the South Gorham Baptist Church), 53 County Rd., Gorham from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday March 25. A 10 a.m. funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday March 26. For a full obituary and to send online condolences, please see Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website at mainefuneral.com.

