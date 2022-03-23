HOULTON — A 4-year-old boy was killed and two other children were hurt in an apartment fire in northern Maine, police said Wednesday.

The fire happened Wednesday morning in Houlton at a three-story, multi-unit building. Police said the fire killed the boy.

A 4-year-old girl was treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation. A 12-year-old boy was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with burn injuries, they said.

Police said the three children were home alone at the time of the fire. They said investigators from the fire marshal’s office would conduct an investigation into the fire.

