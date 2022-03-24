SKOWHEGAN — A Hartland man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for a shootout with police in 2019 in which a Waterville officer was wounded and some 60 rounds of gunfire were exchanged.

Richard Murray-Burns, 33, was sentenced in Somerset County District Court after pleading guilty in August to several charges, including 10 counts of aggravated attempted murder. He was also given 20 years of probation during a sentencing hearing that lasted about four hours and included victim impact statements and other testimony.

Murray-Burns was driving a Honda Civic when he was stopped by Waterville police in December 2019 based on a shoplifting report at Walmart.

He was armed with a plate carrier, an AR-15-style .223-caliber rifle with a 60-round magazine, a .45-caliber pistol and a loaded clip for the pistol, District Attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties Maeghan Maloney has previously said.

She described the plate carrier as a “heavy-duty body armor that can withstand a high velocity rifle round” and is “far stronger” than what police officers wear.

Timothy Hinton was the Waterville officer who stopped Murray-Burns’ car. Hinton told the court Thursday that he noticed something “off” when he approached the car and saw Murray-Burns with one arm out of the window. He decided not to approach the window and instead addressed Murray-Burns from the rear.

Murray-Burns then fled, leading police on a 15-mile chase where multiple rounds were fired at law enforcement from Murray-Burns. Hinton was struck in each forearm.

The shootout ended nearly 20 minutes later in Canaan, with no other officers or people injured. Murray-Burns was wounded and taken to a hospital. It was learned Thursday that hospital tests indicated he had fentanyl and benzodiazepines in his system; Murray-Burns also said he was on LSD at the time.

