SACO — In one area race for the State House, two Republicans are in a primary contest to run against an incumbent Democrat.

And in one county race, two Democrats are each running to win their party’s nod to run for District 3 York County Commissioner in the fall election.

Both contests will play out in party primaries June 14.

The deadline for candidates to submit nominations for state and county offices for Democratic and Republican primaries was 5 p.m. March 15.

In House District 134, which includes part of Biddeford, along with Kennebunkport and part of Kennebunk, Republicans Elizabeth Jordan and Ronald Russell are each seeking the nod from their party to run against Democrat incumbent Traci Gere Nov. 8. All live in Kennebunkport.

Also, in York County Commission District 3, incumbent Allen Sicard is challenged in the Democratic primary by former state Senator Justin Chenette. The district includes Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Buxton, and Hollis. There is no Republican in the primary, and barring an independent bid in November, whoever wins the primary would be elected. Both are of Saco.

There are no candidates for the Republican primary for five seats, including one State House race and four York County government offices.

Democratic candidate Marc Malon is running for House District 133, part of Biddeford, an open seat formerly known as House District 11. There is no Republican candidate. Democrat Ryan Fecteau, who currently holds the seat and is Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, will have completed four terms by the end of this year and because of Maine’s term limit law cannot run for a fifth consecutive term.

In York County government races, incumbent District 2 County Commissioner Democrat Richard Dutremble of Biddeford is seeking a fifth, four-year term. There is no Republican candidate in the district, which includes Biddeford, Arundel, Kennebunk, and Kennebunkport.

Democrat incumbent Kathryn Slattery of Old Orchard Beach is seeking her party’s nod for York County District Attorney, also known as Prosecutorial District 1. Incumbent Democrat incumbent Nancy Hammond of Lyman is running for York County Register of Deeds. As well, incumbent Democrat Bobby Mills of Biddeford is running for York County treasurer. There are no Republican candidates for those races.

There are several others in the running for their party’s endorsement.

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Donna Bailey of Saco and Republican Sharri MacDonald of Old Orchard Beach, a former member of the Maine House, are looking to represent Senate District 31, which includes Saco, Old Orchard Beach and Buxton.

In Senate District 32, Democrat Henry Ingwersen of Arundel and David Corbett of Lyman are running for the open seat. Ingwersen is a former member of the Maine House; Corbett has made previous bids for York County Sheriff. The newly reapportioned district includes Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis, and Lyman. The current senator, Democrat Susan Deschambault, is termed out.

In the running for House 129, part of Saco, incumbent Democrat Margaret O’Neil and Republican Stephen DuPuis are each seeking their party’s nod June 14. O’Neil is currently serving her third term.

Incumbent Democrat Lynn Copeland and Republican Theodore Sirois are in the running for House District 130, part of Saco.

In House 131, incumbent Democrat Lori Gramlich and Republican Scott Eccleston are looking to represent Old Orchard Beach.

In House 132, part of Biddeford, incumbent Democrat Erin Sheehan and Republican Timothy Keenan are each seeking their party’s nod in the June 14 primary.

Incumbent Democrat York County Sheriff William L. King of Saco is looking for his party’s endorsement for a third, four-year term in the June 14 primary. Retired deputy Roger Hicks of Hollis is seeking the nod from Republicans — which means a rematch from the 2018 election, provided no independent candidates join the November race.

