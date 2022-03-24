LOS ANGELES — The first podcast from Prince Harry and Meghan’s partnership with Spotify will focus on harmful labels and stereotypes applied to women.
The “Archetypes” podcast will be hosted by Meghan and is expected to launch this summer.
The series will feature interviews with historians and experts to “investigate the labels that try to hold women back,” according to a summary posted on Spotify. The streaming service on Thursday released a minute-long teaser that opened with clips of people using the words “slut” and “skanky” and talking about the stereotypes applied to women’s strength and intelligence.
“I’m Meghan and this is ‘Archetypes,’ the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” the Duchess of Sussex says on the clip.
No lineup of guests has been announced.
Harry and Meghan have a multi-year deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under their production company Archewell Audio. In January the couple called on the streaming service to do more to combat COVID-19 misinformation.
It is one of several high-profile deals the couple has, including one with Netflix. Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in March 2020 over what they described as intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess. They have since relocated to California, where they are raising their two children, Archie and Lili.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Russian stock market, crushed by war, opens with big limits
-
Local & State
Fund of $30 million to help lobstermen meet new rules gets strong support in Maine House
-
Local & State
Maine woman pleads guilty to stealing over $500,000 from her employer
-
Sports
NCAA women’s basketball: Big Ten looking for breakthrough to Final Four
-
Business
Businesses brace for hit to tourism from Russia-Ukraine war
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.