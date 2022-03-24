SAUGUS, Mass. – Anna M. (DiPaolo) Joyce, of Saugus, Mass., formerly of Malden, Mass., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Anna was born in Portland in 1937, to Rosario and Laura DiPaolo. In 1958, Anna married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” J. Joyce. In 1963 the couple moved to Malden, Mass. where Anna and Bob would remain long-time residents. They shared a wonderful life together for 57 years until Bob’s passing in 2015, rich with the blessings of their family and many close friends.

First and foremost, Anna was a devoted mother and loving grandmother. Nothing gave her more pleasure than spending time with her family; her four grandchildren were her pride and joy. Holidays and family get-togethers were particularly important to Anna where special meals were shared and enjoyed. Italian food specialties and New England seafood were her favorites.

Despite living in Massachusetts for almost 60 years, Anna was a true Mainer at heart. She often spent time with family and friends in the Portland area. Anna and Bob were avid train travelers and visited almost all 50 states. She loved being in the sun and relaxing on the deck in her favorite chair.

Anna found all types of history fascinating and enjoyed reading and listening to books on tape. She was a dedicated member of the St. Joseph Parish and was involved with many clubs and groups at the church. Along with Bob, Anna was also active with the Moose Lodge of Malden, Mass. and the Italian American Citizens Club of Wakefield, Mass.

Anna leaves her loving children Catherine Hult and husband Joseph of Hanover, Mass., Steven Joyce of Mission Viejo, Callif., Thomas Joyce and wife Stacey of West Roxbury, Mass., Elizabeth Buckley of Melrose, Mass.; her cherished grandchildren Casey and Ryan Hult, and Stephen and Timothy Buckley.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her siblings John DiPaolo, Mary Rosetti, and Lucy Hubner.

She deeply appreciated the kindness of her neighbors and community at Sheffield Heights and especially, the Imbrogna family. Her family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center at NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham who provided such compassionate care making her final days happy and comfortable.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden, Mass. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 25 at 9 a.m. the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Anna Joyce to

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,

P.O. Box 84916,

Boston, MA 02284 or via

http://www.dana-farber.org/gift or to

Hebrew SeniorLife,

Development Department,

1200 Centre St.,

Boston, MA 02131 or via

http://www.hebrewseniorlife.org/TributeGift.

