OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The town is looking for input from residents, business owners and others on a new logo and slogan, also called a tagline, that suits the community best.

To determine the new design, they are asking people to choose which they like best by taking an online survey at: http://tiny.cc/8yppuz

The first design concept choice was inspired by the family-friendly tourist destination that is Old Orchard Beach, town officials said. The overall logo shape plays off the idea of a patch, a one-of-a-kind piece of collectible memorabilia. The logo highlights the nickname used by locals and visitors, OOB, while the lines underneath abstractly represent the pier often associated with the town.

The second was inspired by a vintage painting of Old Orchard Beach and taps into the nostalgia often described when reminiscing about the town. It evokes fond memories of years gone by, family vacations, and days spent soaking up the sun and sand, according to the survey.

The third logo design concept is classic with a modern coastal look, designed to welcome all to Old Orchard Beach throughout the year.

Prospective tag lines include “Memories Start Here,” and “The place that brings you back”

Old Orchard Beach Communications Director Fran Beaulieu said the voting will remain open until March 31.

“The Town has been working with a marketing company called BrandFirst,” she said.

The logo and color palette are the first steps towards a rebranding of the website and of the town using the selected choices.

The logos can be customized to seasons by changing a picture or word, she said. The tagline selected will be formatted and colored to match the selected logo design.

