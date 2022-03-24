The Old Orchard Alumni Association welcomes the public to a Scholarship Fund Raising Dance Saturday, April 2, at Duffy’s Tavern in Old Orchard Beach from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mark Andrews, who hosted several local weddings, anniversaries, prenuptial dances years ago (you remember The Rochambeau Club, St. Joe’s Hall, St. Jeans Hall) as well as spinning tunes on W.I.D.E and W.C.S.H radio is coming out of retirement for one night only to raise money for scholarships to plan tunes from the 19502 to today.

There will be several hundreds of dollars in door prizes, 50/50 raffle, cash bar, and fun… all for a tremendous cause.

Tables of six can be reserved and tickets are available at Brady’s Screenprint in Biddeford, IRA Honda in Saco, and MacDonald’s Garage in Old Orchard Beach. Or call Mark at 207-423-2975 for more information or to arrange ticket pick up.

The Alumni lost eight fund raising events during COVID and it’s time to get out and dust off the dancing shoes while dancing for scholarships for tomorrow’s leaders. Mask are not required, although there will be a designated area for individuals who prefer to wear a mask.

